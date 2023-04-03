UPDF to stay in Congo until it’s stable, says Mbadi

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, has said the UPDF soldiers who were sent to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a peacekeeping mission, will remain in the country until peace and stability is attained.

A total of 5,000 UPDF soldiers led by Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba were on Wednesday flagged off for the mission in the troubled Rutshuru territory in North Kivu in DRC by the commander of the land forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

“The UPDF peace contingent in the Democratic Republic of Congo shall remain there until peace and stability is attained. The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo shall determine how long the UPDF soldiers on peace mission will remain there. If the situation stabilises now, the UPDF soldiers will immediately withdraw. We have no time frame or time limits,” Gen Mbadi said during a press conference at the Bunagana border post in Kisoro District last Thursday.

The commander of the East African forces in DRC, Gen Jeff Nyagah, declined to comment on the troop deployment, saying: “There is nothing to talk about. It’s too early for me to comment on this deployment.”

At the weekend, a senior military officer in UPDF told Daily Monitor that the soldiers had successfully deployed at their respective posts in the DRC.

“I can’t tell you the timeline but know that it is a gradual process. They (rebels) will vacate those areas in phases. You know vacating is not a two-day thing. Those rebels have the equipment, logistics, among others,” the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said.

The officer noted that while the UPDF would remain a neutral force in the region, it would retaliate against attacks by any random rebel groups.

Capt Hassan Hammed Kato, the spokesperson of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) Ugandan contingent, said the UPDF was in the region to ensure that every rebel group vacates the region.

“We are not here for the M23 only. The order was that all foreign forces vacate the area, not only M23,” Capt Kato said, adding: “Today, Uganda contingent has officially deployed for a peacekeeping mission in the DRC. We are deploying in the general areas of Bunagana and its Bunagana where we shall set a foothold as we give M23 time to vacate the general areas of Rutshuru, Kiwanja and Mabenga as agreed.”

“We appreciate the command of the M23 for cooperating with the contingent and according us safe passage and allowing us to occupy Bunagana. We expect this kind of cooperation throughout the mission duration,” Capt Kato added.

Efforts to speak to Gen Kayanja and the contingent commander Col Walaka to confirm the developments were futile by press time.

Hopeful

On Thursday last week, the commander of the East African forces in DRC, Gen Jeff Nyagah; the M23 rebel leaders led by the spokesperson Maj Willy Ngoma, the representative of the Congolese government forces, Brig Gen Emmanuel Kaputa, and officials from UPDF led by Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi held a meeting to discuss the peace of the North Kivu province.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Shafiq Ssekandi, said the meeting is a sign that peace may soon return to North Kivu province in DRC.

“The Ugandan CDF Gen Wilson Mbadi meeting all the stakeholders involved in the peace process for the DRC gives confidence to the local leaders and the traders in Kisoro District because the peace process is real,” he said.

He appealed to the traders to be patient on cross border trade to avoid violating the guidelines in place.

The Kisoro District National Resistance Movement party vice chairperson, Mr Ramathan Ndikuyeza, said they are optimistic that the closed borders at Bunagana and Buzanza will soon be reopened for trade.

