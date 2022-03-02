Upgraded roads boost tourism prospects in Tooro, Rwenzori

The newly constructed  Kyenjojo-Fort Portal  Road. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • For the Kyenjojo-Kagadi-Kabwooya road that connects Tooro and Bunyoro, the residents are optimistic that the infrastructure will boast agriculture and tourism.

Residents and leaders of Bunyoro, Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions are eager to cash in on tourism following government’s commissioning of the 408-kilometre stretch of new roads last month to connect the areas.

