Upgraded roads boost tourism prospects in Tooro, Rwenzori

Residents and leaders of Bunyoro, Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions are eager to cash in on tourism following government’s commissioning of the 408-kilometre stretch of new roads last month to connect the areas.

In Buliisa Town, Mr Stephen Nkuba, the manager of Anjenor Hotel, said the number of guests has increased since the 111-kilometre Wanseko-Hoima was commissioned. The road connects Kigorobya in Hoima District to Biiso, Butiaba and Wanseko in Buliisa District.

“These days we receive many guests who come and make bookings in our hotels, we attribute this to the newly-constructed road [because] in the past we would get few people visiting us,” he said.

Mr Nkuba said some tourists who are not able to afford accommodation inside Murchison Fall National Park, can now drive to Buliisa Town.

“Here (Buliisa Town) by 7am, there are many tourist vehicles parked, and at least every month, we get tourists booking at our hotels, which was not the case before tarmacking of the road,” he added.

The value of land in the area has also shot up, with many investors rushing to establish hotels, eateries and rented residentials.

For the Kyenjojo-Kagadi-Kabwooya road that connects Tooro and Bunyoro, the residents are optimistic that the infrastructure will boast agriculture and tourism.

Mr Sam Asaba, a taxi driver, who uses Masindi-Hoima-Kagadi-Kyenjojo to Fort Portal road, said the number of passengers and motorists using the road has increased.

“In the past, travellers feared to board our taxies because the road was in poor state, vehicles would get stuck on the way, but now it is passable. We are charging Shs40,000 to reach Fort Portal from Masindi, but we want to reduce it to Shs30, 000 [because the roads have reduced damage and wear and tear of our vehicles]. Travel time has also been cut by four hours,” he said.

Mr Joseph Kwiringira, a produce dealer in Kagadi District, said the road connects produce dealers in the region.

The 58-kilometre Katunguru-Hima road in Kasese District passes through Queen Elizabeth National Park. Local leaders said they expect higher tourists’ arrivals.

Mr Yosoni Masereka, the owner of Elephant Home and Campsite in Kasese, said the new road has led to the sprouting of many small businesses .

Ms Margaret Mbindule, an agricultural produce dealer at Kikorongo Trading Centre in Kasese, said many travellers to Mbarara and Bushenyi districts make stopovers to buy from her.

The upgrade of the roads, which fall within government’s prioritised spending on modernising the country’s infrastructure, has been going on for years.

In 2020, President Museveni commissioned the 50-kilometre Kyenjojo- Fort Portal road while China Wu Yi Company is completing bitumen surfacing of the 55-kilometre Fort Portal-Hima road.

Mr Museveni said then that the new roads will facilitate oil and gas developments in the Bunyoro region, and urged leaders to mobilise the masses to take advantage of the new roads to improve their household incomes.

THE UPGRADED ROADS

The newly-commissioned roads include the 135-kilometre Kigumba-Bulima-Kabwoya road built by China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group Ltd, the 111-kilometre Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko stretch constructed by Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO), and the 100-kilometre Kyenjojo-Kagadi-Kabwooya network, which connects Tooro and Bunyoro. Shengli Engineering Construction upgraded the latter road at Shs214b, while the 58-kilometre Katunguru-Hima and the 4.5-kilometre roads in Kasese were constructed by China Railways No. 3 Engineering Group Limited at Shs190.8b.