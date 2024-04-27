URA staff urged to uphold work ethics

Staff of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) have been urged to uphold the ethical code of conduct while at work as they may be tempted to do so many unholy acts.

This remark was made by Rev Fr Denis Kizito chaplain of the Uganda Revenue Authority catholic community while celebrating a mass with the visiting incoming Gulu Archbishop, Raphael Omony Wokorach at their offices on Thursday.

“Before you do something, stop and think as someone may involve you in something that you may pay dearly with your life just within minutes,” he said.

According to Fr Kizito, when you sin, there will be nobody for you as they will all deny you, but when you succeed in life there will be many friends around you, and when you fail all friends will run away.

Fr Kizito called on URA staff to carry out their duties mindful of what they are supposed to do right and with zeal not to fall astray as this will jeopardize the integrity of the Authority.

Mr Bernard Kavuma chairman staff council at URA said that due to the nature of their job as tax collectors, they are prone to temptations like bribery in the cause of carrying their day-to-day work; but urged staff to remain strong against such as it has negative implications towards the development agenda of the country.

“When I accept a bribe, I am stopping revenue from going into the consolidated fund which would be used for building hospitals, schools and roads for the entire country hence frustrating development,” he said.