URA wants Shs122b for salary increment, recruiting new staff

URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi says his staffs' salaries are ‘very low’ as a big chunk of their payments is peeled away in form of PAYE. PHOTO | FILE

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • Mr Musinguzi said there has not been a staff salary review since 2012, adding that their salaries are ‘very low’ because a big chunk of their payments is peeled away in form of taxes such as Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is in pursuit of at least Shs106b to cater for the upward revision of its staff salaries in the incoming financial year 2022/23. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.