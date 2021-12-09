US advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Uganda

Police put out a fire following a terror attack in Kampala last month. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The advisory came a day after the US sanctioned the Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, accusing him of superintending over violation of the rights of political opponents of the government.

The United States of America has issued a security advisory, urging its nationals to reconsider travelling to Uganda over crime and security related threats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.