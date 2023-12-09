US envoy urges integrity in public service delivery

United States of America's Ambassador to Uganda William Popp has called on public officers to value and apply ethical standards for effective service delivery.

“Impactful public service starts with the commitment to doing things right, to integrity, to selflessness and achieving what is good for all," Popp noted while speaking at the launch of the Franklyn Institute of Leadership and Public Management combined with the graduation of the 2nd cohort of students at the American Centre in Kampala

Popp said he grew up in a small, isolated part of America but was committed to self-sacrifice and connecting his country with others, earning him recognition in a long run.

At least 320 students from the second cohort graduated in public management.

“Public service is a unique calling, and it shouldn’t be frustrated by many things that stand on its way such as kickbacks. Don't be afraid to do what is rights. It is not easy but when you do it, you achieve your goals faster,” the ambassador said.

The diplomat also noted that academic exchange programs between Uganda and the US would build capacity and enable beneficiaries to accomplish tasks assigned to them.

Franklyn Institute of Leadership and Public Management principal Penny Ninsiima said the learning institution was birthed out of an initiative of a section of professional public managers to nurture young public servants in Uganda.

“It aims at training public servants in leadership skills nurture selfless and competencies in the public sector. We are doing this, as a way of creating a platform for young public managers to grow and develop their capacity to manage the public sector," Ninsiima added.