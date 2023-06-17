US imposes visa restrictions on Ugandan officials

The United States announced Friday that it had imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda.

“As directed by President [Joe] Biden, the U.S. government will continue to evaluate additional actions under this policy, as well as the use of other tools at our disposal, to promote accountability for Ugandan officials and other individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, abusing human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ persons, or engaging in corrupt practices,” reads in part the Friday State Department statement which did not name the officials under restriction.

The development comes days after President Museveni last months signed the Ant-Homosexually law which has been strongly condemned by the US and its allies.

President Biden had threatened aid cuts and other sanctions, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that his government would consider visa restrictions against Ugandan officials.

“As previewed when the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 was enacted in Uganda at the end of May, the Department has also updated its travel guidance to US citizens to highlight the risk that LGBTQI+ persons, or those perceived to be LGBTQI+, could be prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or the death penalty based on provisions in the law. The United States strongly supports the Ugandan people and remains committed to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Uganda and globally,” the statement adds.