US restores former slave trade hotspot

Natalie Brown. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

  • The restoration of the centre cost $45,000 (about Shs158 million), which was a grant from the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to Uganda’s Department of Museums and Monuments.

United States Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown last Friday opened the restored former slave trading centre, Luba Thurston Fort, in Walumbe Village, Mayuge District amid fanfare.

