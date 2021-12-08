Prime

US sanctions politically-motivated, inconsequential, says spymaster Kandiho

Commander of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Andrew Bagala

  • The two-star general yesterday dismissed the financial sanction as politically-motivated and inconsequential, and warned that unilateral punishments imposed by the US, which accuses him of superintending torture of government’s political enemies, risked alienating its allies.

The Ministry of Defence yesterday pre-empted an expected United States sanction announcement targeting, among others, Uganda’s military spymaster.
Diplomatic sources earlier told this publication that filings by the United States Mission in Kampala implicated Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the commander of the Chieftancy of Military Intelligence (CMI), of superintending grotesque violations of the rights of political opponents of President Museveni’s government.
Sources said Washington DC picked on the two-star general in line with previous US pronouncement that it would sanction individuals who undermined Uganda’s democracy in the run up to, and after, the January elections.

