US tightens bolts on corrupt Ugandans

The United States Mission in Uganda, through the US Agency for International Development yesterday launched the Strengthening Systems and Public Accountability project to improve government’s accountability to its citizens and fight corruption.

The five-year project aims at strengthening accountability, public participation in and oversight of public institutions.

“We want every Ugandan to be able to access public services without paying a bribe, so that they can build their businesses and strengthen their communities instead of further enriching someone just for doing their job,” said US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown at the project’s launch in Kampala.

The project will engage national and local level government institutions, civil society, the private sector, academia, and the media to ensure that public institutions adhere to integrity.

The project aims at empowering key government institutions to improve internal processes and will work with local governments in the Albertine and Northern Uganda regions, those in refugee hosting districts, and in Kampala and surrounding districts.