UWA probes gorilla permit fraud

Uganda Wildlife Authority has launched an investigation into fraud that has bedevilled the authority for years, with the entity said to have lost more than $3 million (Shs11.2 billion) from gorilla permits.





At least 16 people implicated in the scandal have been suspended and others arrested.





Sources, who spoke to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, say one of those arrested works in reservation department and is a son of a board member while another official works in the ICT department.





There are also officials from Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks.





“The management of Uganda Wildlife Authority has discovered cases of suspected fraud involving the sale of fake gorilla permits through manipulation of the gorilla booking system. Management is taking decisive action to investigate these allegations and hold any wrongdoers accountable,” a statement issued by Hangi Bashir, the manager of communications at Uganda Wildlife Authority yesterday, reads in part.





Sources say trouble started after the current management suspended the cashless system which was launched in 2014. The system was set up in a bid to avoid fraud and robbery by thugs.





After its suspension, management procured two new systems that failed to work. The management then advised the IT team to create an internal system for booking.





It is reportedly at this point that the system operators, in connivance with others, created a loophole through which they started siphoning money to private accounts. A source said the suspects configured the system to print up to 100 tickets but only presented one to the booking office and pocketed the remaining 99 whose proceeds they shared.





Auditors first raised the red flag when visitor numbers at Mgahinga and Bwindi gorilla tracking did not match the revenue remitted. At this point, internal investigations were launched.





“Our internal controls and monitoring systems have revealed anomalies in the booking system, which have raised red flags regarding the legitimacy of certain transactions and the integrity of the booking process.





In light of these suspicions, management has taken swift action and so far 11 staff members, who are suspected to be involved in this alleged fraud, have been suspended to pave way for investigations into the matter,” Mr Bashir said.





He said the authority has instituted thorough investigations to establish the facts surrounding these allegations.





“We have not yet established the losses occasioned by this fraud and we hope that the investigations will establish that. We are committed to ensuring that appropriate actions are taken against any individuals found to be culpable,” he added.





Casting wider net to catch the thieves





Mr Bashir also said they are also investigating the tour operators who may be part of the racket. It is not clear how the tour operators are involved in the fraud. However, a source said they may have been engaged in the abuse the complimentary tickets which were being given out at a lower cost.





A gorrila permit is sold at $600 (Shs2.2m). However, a source said the people involved in the fraud would sell the tickets at $500 (Shs1.8m) and instead issue out free complimentary tickets and pocket the money.





The authority has not yet clarified if this is where part of the fraud occurred and if the tour operators benefited from such complimentary tickets.





“It has also come to our attention that some tour operators may be involved in colluding with UWA staff to facilitate fraudulent activities. Investigations are underway to determine the extent of this alleged collusion. Revenue from gorilla tourism is key to wildlife conservation efforts in Uganda. We are committed to ensuring the integrity of the permit booking system to avoid any revenue leakages,” he said.

The cashless system

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) introduced the cashless system in 2014 in a bid avoid fraud and robbery by thugs.





Prior to its introduction, the management of UWA said a number of its staff were robed while transporting money from national parks to the banks, adding that some were killed in the attacks.





It said a lot of funds were mismanaged by those collecting them.





UWA added that the cashless system also ensured the safety of the tourists from such attacks as many were travelling with large amounts of money.





When the system was rolled out, many tour operators opposed it but they later embraced it.





However, sources say the system, which they claim was efficient, was abandoned in favour of other faulty systems, which were procured at exorbitant prices and failed to work.





The internal system was then developed, which was , however, also mismanaged.