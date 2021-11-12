UWEC launches QR codes to enhance conservation education

UWEC Executive Director, Mr James Musinguzi (right), launches the Animal QR codes at the Centre. Photo | Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • He said that the QR codes are aimed at embracing the new normal and use of artificial intelligence and technology in this new era.

Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) has launched Quick Reader (QR) codes to enhance conservation education. This was launched while celebrating the International Day of Zoo and Aquarium educators at the Centre on Thursday.

