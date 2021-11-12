UWEC launches QR codes to enhance conservation education

Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) has launched Quick Reader (QR) codes to enhance conservation education. This was launched while celebrating the International Day of Zoo and Aquarium educators at the Centre on Thursday.

Mr James Musinguzi, the Uwec Executive Director said: “These QR codes will work in such a way that visitors will come and scan the codes which will be placed at various exhibits and will give detailed information about the animal in a particular exhibit. They are able to aid visitors to learn more about an animal on their own after scanning using a smartphone.”

He said that the QR codes are aimed at embracing the new normal and use of artificial intelligence and technology in this new era.

“Now that we have Covid-19 and some visitors don’t want to interact with the educators, we are trying to cater for the different categories of visitors that we get since many have smartphones and would like to educate themselves,” Mr Musinguzi said.

He noted that globally, zoos and aquaria receive over 700 million visitors annually and UWEC recorded its peak annual visit of 378,000 visitors in 2018.

“This vast number of visitors that come to zoos and aquaria present a great opportunity for educators to pass on conservation messages. The free choice learning that occurs for the majority of visitors in zoos and aquaria requires a lot of innovation from educators to convey their messages,” Mr Musinguzi added.