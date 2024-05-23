UWEC to set up regional zoo in Mbale

The National Forest Authority (NFA) has officially handed over 15 hectares of land in Mbale Central Forest Reserve to the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) for the establishment of a satellite zoo.

NFA Executive Director, Tom Obong Okello, expressed confidence in the allocation, stating: "This is a non-consumptive utilization of natural resources. We signed an MoU with UWEC last year, and we believe they have the resources and expertise to develop the central forest reserves better than us."

Speaking at the ceremony held in Mbale on Wednesday, Mr Okello said that the centre aims to bring wildlife back to the city, and appealed to the public to receive and protect the animals.

"Please don't eat them; let us preserve them so that these young people can benefit from them. If children want to see animals, they have to travel to Entebbe, which is far."

UWEC Executive Director, James Musinguzi, hailed the satellite centre as a milestone, saying: "It's a historical moment because children and other Ugandans, non-Ugandans, and tourists from this region will benefit from it. We aim to extend our services nearer to the people in wildlife conservation education and promote tourism."

The centre will create jobs for indigenous people and promote tourism in the Eastern region, with plans to expand to Mbarara, Kyenjojo, and Gulu.