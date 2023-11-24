Vaccination against malaria to start early 2024, says Dr Atwine

The Permanent Secretary of the Health Ministry, Dr Diana Atwine, said Thursday evening that the government intends to start vaccinating children against malaria early next year to boost the fight against the disease.

"We are going to introduce a vaccine early next year. This vaccine targets the severity of the disease, particularly in children because they are the most hit by malaria, but as the vaccine becomes more available we shall as well increase the age group," she said.

She was speaking to journalists in Kampala during the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the Malaria Consortium, a non-profit organisation specialising in the prevention, control and treatment of malaria and other communicable diseases among vulnerable populations in Africa and Asia.

Dr Atwine said there has been a significant decline in malaria cases and deaths in the country.

"Impressively, Uganda has seen a substantial reduction in malaria prevalence, from 42 per cent in 2009 to 9.2 per cent. This achievement is a testament to the resilience and effectiveness of our joint efforts," she said.

Dr Atwine applauded the Consortium for its support to the country's malaria fight, saying the achievements were possible because of such efforts.

"For the past two decades, the Malaria Consortium has been a critical partner in Uganda's fight against malaria, collaborating with our government, health workers, communities, and various stakeholders. Their innovative approaches, research endeavours, and direct interventions have been instrumental in diminishing the disease's impact across the nation," she noted.

Dr Jimmy Opigo, the head of the malaria control programme at the ministry, on the other hand, said around 15 people die daily due to malaria in the country.

Dr Godfrey Magumba, the East and Southern Africa Programmes Director for Malaria Consortium said Uganda has the capacity to further reduce the prevalence and deaths due to malaria.

"20 years of relentless dedication have shown us that the fight against malaria, pneumonia and diarrhoea is not just a battle against a disease, but a journey towards stronger communities, empowered by knowledge and innovation," he said.