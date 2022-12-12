Vandalism of power lines exposes country to load shedding – minister

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, has raised concern over the rate at which electricity infrastructure is being vandalised.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the Ministry of Energy’s Aids Day celebrations held in Kampala last Friday, Ms Nankabirwa said this has put the country at a risk of increased load shedding.

She said vandalism of electricity infrastructure, which she described as economic sabotage, was affecting power supply in some parts of the country.

“We are experiencing vandalism where the vandals tamper with some of the power lines but don’t take anything. We have also experienced vandalism where the gadgets that the vandals use, are left behind. It has escalated to that level and we are trying to find out the motive behind this,” she said.

She added: “From what we are gathering, it is becoming clear that it is an economic sabotage. Our steady progress is being attacked by bad people. We are losing money and the country is now at risk of darkness because we have to apportion power. We have to Load shed some parts so that the other areas can also get power.”

The police, in partnership with other security agencies, last month arrested more than 100 people, who were allegedly involved in malicious damage and theft of electricity power lines and other-related infrastructure in different parts of the country.

According to the police, last month, an intelligence-led operation was mounted after 132KV transmission lines were vandalised at the Jinja-based 180MW Nalubaale and 200MW Kiira hydro plants, leading to load shedding in central and western parts of Uganda.

The police added that 132KV Owen Falls-Lugogo Transmission Line was vandalised at Kivuvu Village in Mukono District leading to the collapse of four towers.

They further stated that the Owen Falls-North-Mulago transmission line was also vandalised at Nasuuti in Mukono District, forcing one tower to collapse.

Ms Nankabirwa, however, said the National Security Committee was probing the matter and that on December 14, the committee is set to meet again to further discuss the matter.

“I will not rush to give a statement to Parliament before concluding the debate with the National Security Committee because the MPs will ask what we are doing about it. I requested the Speaker of Parliament that I issue the statement having concretised all this intelligence information that I have,” the minister stated.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, has urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities around power installations in their localities.