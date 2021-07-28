Vendors abandon markets for streets

Food vendors in Fort Portal City say some customers do not want to come to congested markets for fear of contracting Covid-19.

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

A section of vendors who have been operating from Mpanga and Kabudaire markets in Fort Portal City, have shifted to streets to target more customers as the lockdown continues to bite.

The vendors said some customers do not want to come to congested markets for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Ms Janet Kasiime, a vegetable vendor at Mpanga market, said she decided to go to the streets to quickly sell her perishable merchandise.

“In the first week of lockdown, I remained in the market but there were no customers. My colleagues had left and I decided to follow them. The businesses are moving on well,” Ms Kasiime said.

Ms Agnes Ahebwa, who owns a kiosk in Kabudaire Market, said she now gets more customers on Nyakana Road.

Mr John Mugume, who has established a pineapple stall on Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road in Kisenyi, said he sells more than 30 pineapples in a day unlike when he was at Kabudaire.

Advertisement

“When President announced the lockdown, many people feared to come to markets again, they now buy things from the streets, if I had remained in the market, I would not be selling anything. I can make sales of Shs50, 000 a day,” he said.

Some shop owners say the vendors should have stayed in the markets.

Mr Didaz Kateebe, a shopkeeper in Kisenyi, Fort Portal City, said some vendors take away their clients since they sell the same goods.

Some parents have also engaged their children in hawking food. Mr Rogers Mbabazi, the Resident City Commissioner together with security agencies, closed shops that were not selling food items.