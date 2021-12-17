Vendors angry over delayed completion of Masaka market

Part of the new Masaka Central Market whose completion has been postponed several times. Photo / Wilson Kutamba 

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The project, funded by African Development Bank and Uganda government at a tune of Shs18.4b, is being undertaken in a joint venture by Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd.

Market vendors in Masaka City, who were previously occupying the old Masaka Central Market, have expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed completion of the new multibillion facility.

