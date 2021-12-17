Vendors angry over delayed completion of Masaka market

Market vendors in Masaka City, who were previously occupying the old Masaka Central Market, have expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed completion of the new multibillion facility.

Construction of the new market started in February 2018 and was expected to be completed in 2020.

But this has not come to pass, prompting the government to extend the contract five times.

But according to vendors even after five extensions, the contractor has failed to complete the work.

The project, funded by African Development Bank and Uganda government at a tune of Shs18.4b, is being undertaken in a joint venture by Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd.

Recently, the government granted the contractor three more months to enable them complete the project in February next year.

According to Ms Phionah Nabaggala, a vendor dealing in foodstuffs, their patience has run out, which has forced some vendors to relocate to other markets such as Nyendo.

For the last four years, the vendors have been operating under filthy conditions at an open space near Masaka Secondary School.

“In other cities where similar markets were constructed, vendors have already occupied the markets, but here, we hear the contractor is being given an extension every other day. What went wrong with our project?” She wondered during an interview on Wednesday.

Ms Nabaggala faulted the government for keeping the contractor on site when he has not performed to expectations.

Ms Edith Namande, the secretary for the vendors’ committee supervising the construction works, said although market designs were changed on the request of vendors, the delay to complete the project is unjustifiable.

“The contractor keeps giving excuses that the change in designs is the main cause of the delay but it is becoming too much. We appeal to the contractor to make sure that next February finds us in the new market,” she said.

However, Mr Hassan Musana from Multiplex Ltd, and Alshams Construction Company Ltd insisted that all the delays emanate from vendors who have on several occasions asked for changes in the market structural designs.

The said modifications made include changes in electrical and mechanical fittings to include hybrid designs for solar and hydropower cabling, plumbing changes for fish areas, changes in the upper floor to cater for a first aid clinic, provision of more translucent sheets and windows at the upper floor of the building to allow in more light and circulation. Other changes include provision of terrazzo floor on the upper floor to be turned into open pitches to absorb more vendors, which originally had been planned as a car parking lot.

These open pitches have been restructured again to create car parking space while stalls have been demolished .

“The entire project was based on consumer desire and routine supervision of both Ministry of Local Government and vendors leadership could guide what suits them and in such changes, its where more time and resources have been consumed,” he said

At the start of the project in February 2018, Mr Musana said they lost three months waiting for utility service providers Umeme and National Water and Sewerage Corporation to remove their wires, and then later, the Covid-19 pandemic affected their operations for nearly six months as many workers left.

“I want to assure the vendors that by December 31, we will be at substantial completion and the project will be handed over to the government early next year,” he added.

About new market