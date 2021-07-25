VIDEO: 14 violent robbery suspects caught on camera in Kampala

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Detectives at Kira road are investigating a robbery incident that happened yesterday at around 12pm along Mawanda Road, Kampala.

Police identified the victim as Jiwan Lal, an accountant working with Rigil Agrotech Company in Kololo.

Jiwan was attacked by 14 men travelling on seven motorbikes in an incident that was captured on CCTV cameras, according to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire.

“The victim was surrounded and assaulted continuously until his money amounting to Shs5 million and two phones were stolen from him. The police recorded statements from eye witnesses and has started following up on leads that have proven helpful in identifying the suspects for arrest,” ASP Owesigyire said.

VIDEO: Police in Kampala are investigating a robbery incident that happened yesterday (July 24, 2021) at around 12pm along Mawanda Road, Kampala

📹 Courtesy #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/adVVc4VAnK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 25, 2021





