VIDEO: Edward Muhumuza laid to rest

The media fraternity yesterday joined hundreds of mourners in Kanyinya Village, Kyegegwa District, to celebrate the life of journalist Edward Muhumuza, who died in an accident on the Entebbe Expressway on Saturday morning.

It was a somber mood as Pastor Lincoln Benon Kiggundu of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Kampala Central Church presided over the last funeral rites of the late Muhumuza before he was laid to rest in the afternoon.

The late was a staunch Seventh Day Adventist who served God passionately and had undivided attention for his faith as per the eulogies from various speakers.

Mr Twahwa Mashubuko, the father of Edward Muhumuza and his wife (right), lay a wreath on the coffin at their ancestral home in Kanyinya Village, Kyegegwa District on March 27, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Pastor Kiggundu described the late Muhumuza as a devout believer who served his church meticulously.

“He loved to serve the Church and he left behind many unfulfilled plans. During one of our Church fundraisings, he contributed Shs500,000 and said he was supporting the construction of his village church,” the cleric said.

Pastor Kiggundu called on the congregants to be humble regardless of their status in society.

“Be humble and approachable. Edward has been kind and a friend to many,” he added.

Mourners were inconsolable, with a number of them breaking down during the service. More than 50 journalists from various media platforms attended the send-off.

NMG team

Colleagues led by Nation Media Group-Uganda General Manager Editorial Daniel Kalinaki lauded Muhumuza for the professionalism he exhibited during his time across the newsrooms.

“Last year, he approached me and said he wanted to do a story about oil. We sought authorisation from the government, but he wasn’t successful. He did not give up. I assured him we would try again and after his operation in December, he reminded me about the pending assignment,” Mr Williams Kato, Muhumusa’s supervisor, said.

They were later cleared, but unfortunately, Muhumza died before he had a chance to publish all the content he had gathered from the Albertine region where he went to cover the oil projects’ impact on communities.

“He was passionate about his work and asked tough questions because he was professional and wanted things done,” Mr Kato said.

NMG-Uganda staff members pay their last respects to Muhumuza during the burial on March 28, 2023. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Hard work, focus, and discipline made Muhumuza outstanding, said the police spokesperson Fred Enanga while addressing the media during the Monday weekly police briefing.

“We are mourning the death of the NTV journalist. The IGP appreciated the late’s reporting on crime. Police have also contributed Shs1 million as condolence towards his burial,” he said.

He said overall, police recorded 368 accidents last week, 65 of them fatal.

Family speaks

Ms Kyomugisha Masitula, the mother of the deceased, said since childhood, Muhumuza had a strong passion for journalism and was committed to his religion.

Ms Jane Mbabazi, an aunt to the deceased, described him as a cooperative person who loved education.

“I wish today was his wedding day, but we are instead mourning him. I thank NTV for looking after him all the years he has worked there,” she said.

Mr Patrick Ssenyondo, a workmate, said by the time of his death, he was getting better after he was operated in December last year.

“We have been with Edward in the newsroom and he loved good things. He was humorous too,” he said.

The deputy spokesperson for UPDF, Col Deo Akiiki, was also among the mourners.

