VIDEO: Three injured as suspected ADF rebels attack Ntoroko

At least three people have been injured in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District following an attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels who crossed to Uganda overnight Tuesday.

According to locals, there had been exchange of gunfire between UPDF soldiers and ADF rebels in areas of Kayanja and Kyobe villages in Bweramule Sub County.

The area chairman Onan Bagonza said the suspected ADF rebels entered the affected villages at around 5am and started shooting at civilians, injuring about three people by 7am.

“It is true that ADF rebels have attacked my sub county and up to now, there is gunfire exchange between ADF and UPDF. The injured have been taken to Rwamabale. Other locals are running to Rwebisengo seeking for refugee,” he told Monitor on Tuesday.

According to him, UPDF have already deployed heavily in Bweramule Sub County while authorities are still establishing if there are more people who have been injured.

“I have shifted my family from the area. We are now heading to Rwebisengo to see if we can get a safe place because all people are running from their homes. UPDF soldiers have cut off all the roads heading to Rwamabale from Bweramule,” he explained.

Authorities identified the injured as Kabwana, Acright Musana and the third one had not been identified by press time

Musana was shot in the chest before being rushed to Rwebisengo Health center IV.

The Ntoroko District chairman William Kasoro noted that some people from Bweramule Sub County fled to Kibuuku District headquarters while others are in Rwebisengo and Karugutu town councils.

The attack happened in an area just over 3 kilometers from River Semliki at the border of Uganda with DR Congo.

The Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner, Mr Mugabirwe Edward, police and UPDF soldiers are now commanding efforts to repel the attackers to normalize the situation.

“The enemy infiltrated us but we’re making contacts. Details are not yet out and we’re still investigating the network. The situation here is not good,” Mugabirwe said.

When contacted, UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said “they are still trying to verify information and will give the details.”

WATCH: Locals filmed fleeing their homes in Bweramule Sub County in Ntoroko District this morning following a raid by suspected ADF rebels. The Sub County chairman, Mr Onan Bagonza said three people were injured.#MonitorUpdates via @ALEXASHABA1 pic.twitter.com/oemBqOv7nL — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) December 13, 2022