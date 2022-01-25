VIDEO: Uganda’s 204kg rolex sets new Guinness World Record

In this screengrab obtained from a Guinness World Record-circulated video, people are seen making the 204.6 kg (451 lb) rolex at an undisclosed location in Uganda. PHOTO/TWITTER

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

  • In Uganda, the rolex that goes for as low as Shs1, 000- is largely consumed in urban areas as a fast food and was very recently excessively promoted by authorities as a global tourist attraction. 

A locally made rolex weighing up to 204.6kg has set a new Guinness World Record for the “largest Ugandan rolex.”

