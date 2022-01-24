VIPPU guard shoots self-dead at Nsambya police barracks

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers attached to Very Important Person Protection Unit (VIPPU) died after allegedly shooting himself in his house at Nsambya Police Barracks.
Corporal George Drandi is said to have shot himself in the wee hours of Monday morning under what police described as unclear circumstances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.