VIPPU guard shoots self-dead at Nsambya police barracks

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which one of their officers attached to Very Important Person Protection Unit (VIPPU) died after allegedly shooting himself in his house at Nsambya Police Barracks.

Corporal George Drandi is said to have shot himself in the wee hours of Monday morning under what police described as unclear circumstances.

“It’s alleged that the deceased shot himself dead today (January 24) at about 4am inside his place of residence at Nsambya Police Barracks. The investigating teams have visited the scene of crime and have been able to recover the rifle that had been assigned to the deceased. It had 29 rounds of ammunition,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson.