Visually impaired people get free braille Bible, Christmas gifts

The Bible Society of Uganda has donated a copy of a braille bible worth Shs2 million to the diocese of Kigezi with an objective of promoting evangelism and reading culture among the visually impaired students.

The general secretary of Bible Society of Uganda, Mr Peter Serumaga Lumbuye together with his board chairman, Mr Christian Aliddeki delivered the bible to the Bishop of Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna before giving early Christmas food gifts to over 100 visually impaired people gathered at All Saints Church in Kabale town.

“We felt it important to donate a braille bible to the diocese of Kigezi to spiritually benefit the virally impaired Christians and also the students studying at Hornby High school founded by the diocese of Kigezi. We are driven by the word of God as it is the bible in the book of Job 29: 15 that states that ‘I was eyes for the blind.’ We are also privileged to give food items to about 100 people with visual impairment as a gesture of wishing them a merry Christmas. We appeal to the public to join the Uganda Bible Society as life members since it is one way of extending a helping hand to the needy,” Mr Serumaga said.





The Bishop of Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna serves cake to the visually impaired pupils at All Saints Church in Kabale town on Monday

The Kigezi diocese bishop, Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna hailed the administration of the Bible Society of Uganda for supporting the visually impaired Christians in his district and also thanked the almighty God for blessing the visually impaired Christians with good health despite their physical disabilities.

He also warned the parents and members against discriminating against people with disabilities because it was not their making to have such physical disability.

“During this festive season, share the little that you have with the people with disabilities. Show love to them, care for them. Parents should not discriminate against their children with visual impairment because they have equal development opportunities like the able bodied,” Bishop Akanjuna said.