Visually impaired people get free braille Bibles

A bible with braille content. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The braille Bible copies donated are accompanied with a Christmas food basket to ensure that the families go through the Christmas Day happily.

Mr Charles Mabonga, 62, who is visually impaired, could hardly contain his excitement when he was a handed a braille Bible last week.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.