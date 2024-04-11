Warm up for elective positions except presidency, Muslims urged

Masaka City Resident Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi has asked Muslims to start warming up and contest for all elective positions except that of the President, in the forthcoming general elections.

According to Mr Kateregga, the Muslim community will have their issues prioritized and also take an equal share of the national cake when they are fully involved in national politics.

“Muslims are like other Ugandans who have full rights to take part in all government programmes and politics as well, my call is that, please contest for every position except that of President. You can also go into talks with other religions and agree on who to take which position so that Muslims can also get into key elective positions," he said while addressing Muslims at Masaka Main Mosque during Idd–ul-Fitr prayers on Wednesday.

However, Mr Kateregga's call drew mixed reactions from the faithful with some heckling him right away.

Some Muslims who turned up for Eid prayers said standing for elective positions come 2026 is okay, but informed Mr Kateregga that the office of President is not ring-fenced and any qualified individual is free to vie for it.

“Some people working in government sometimes dramatize serious national issues for their selfish interests. Where is written that the office of the President should not be competed for? Mr Kateregga is just excited for nothing,” Hajj Jamada Matovu, one of the worshippers, remarked.

Sembabule District deputy resident commissioner, Mr Faisal Sseruwagi who also attended the prayers at the same mosque, said that Mr Kateregga’s call to Muslims is timely, adding that the faithful have to use this time to strategize and identify competent people to take up elective positions in the 2026 general elections.

“If Muslims decide to remain outside national politics, they will continue to be regarded as lesser citizens yet they are part of the Ugandan society,” he said

On his part, Masaka Regional Khadi Sheik Sulait Ssentongo condemned the increasing cases of corruption in the country saying that the name of this evil act should be changed to outright theft because its impact on ordinary Ugandans is severe.

"Corruption is affecting service delivery at all levels. So, we should all join hands in fighting corruption because people lose interest in government and its policies because the funds allocated for various projects end up in the hands of a few greedy individuals, which must stop if the country is to develop," he said

Sheik Mahad Kakooza, an official in the office of the Supreme Mufti urged the government to address pressing issues that forced traders in the cities to close shops on Monday.