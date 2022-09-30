WATCH: Gunmen in military fatigue kidnap Pakistani car dealer, rob him

Police in Kampala metropolitan are investigating a case in which a Pakistani businesman was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen in military fatigue in Kireka, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, robbed and later dumped along Mukono-Kayunga Road.

The Thursday incident in which Mr Rafik Khan, a car dealer, was kidnapped happened at Kireka C in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District at 1pm.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the victim was later dumped by his captors at Kasangalabi on Mukono-Kayunga Road.

"We have talked to the victim and we are investigating an offence of aggravated robbery against the armed men. We are yet to identify the suspects and bring them to book," Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, a man in civilian attire accompanied by the three men wearing military fatigue and armed with assault rifles kidnapped Mr Khan before they robbed him of Shs700,000, US$300 and two Samsung mobile phones.

He said the victim also sustained injuries inflicted on him while he was being bundled into the car.

Residents and Mr Khan’s colleagues looked on helplessly as the armed men dragged the businessman into a waiting Toyota Probox car.

Some residents filmed the incident using their smartphones and shared the video recordings on different social media platforms.

In one of the videos seen by this reporter, the victim is seen trying to fight off his captors before he was overpowered and bundled in the car which then sped off.

Mr Khan's colleagues then reported the case to police who say they have are hunting for the suspects as part of their investigations.

Cases of gunmen picking civilians off the streets or their homes are on the increase in the country.

WATCH: @PoliceUg in Kampala metropolitan are investigating a case in which a Pakistani national was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen in military fatigue in Kireka, robbed and later dumped along Mukono-Kayunga Road, @andrewbagala reports.

📹Courtesy #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/PW6adfOOrd — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 30, 2022