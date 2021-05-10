Water crisis hits Tororo District

By Joseph Omollo More by this Author

A severe water crisis has hit most parts of Tororo district that rely on National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) after its main transmission pipe was vandalized following a River Malaba banks burst.

The water crisis has currently forced residents to turn to boreholes and spring wells as alternative sources of water.

Amina Nakwasi who operates a restaurant in Tororo town says the water shortage has forced prices of water to increase from the Shs100 to currently Shs200 for each 20 liter jerican of water.

She wants NSWC to intervene because she is worried that the prices are likely to double if the situation persists.

‘’I operate a business of Shs300,000 but currently I use more than Shs15,000 on water per day which is more than the profit I am supposed to realize in a day. I’m seeing my self-abandoning my business if the problem persists,’’ she said.

Ms Doreen Ikiyai, a house wife in Water village says water shortage has forced most of them to wake up their husbands to escort them to spring wells at wee hours to beat up queues.

‘’Because of limited water sources, people from various parts of the town all trek to these spring wells to fetch water and as a result queues are formed. To beat the long lines, you have to go early when most people are still sleep,’’ Ms Ikiyai narrates.

However the NWSC manager, Mr Fredrick Businge- told this newspaper that the situation is being handled adding that their engineers are already deployed on ground.

He blamed the persistent vandalism of the transmission pipes by floods on massive human activities along the river banks that have resulted into destruction of vegetation that would control the speed of water.

‘’We are optimistic that we shall get back to normal supply as soon as possible,’’ Mr Businge, adding that unexpected leakages in some pipes have delayed restoration of water flow.

