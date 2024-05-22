Wave of violent robberies alarms Kampala, Wakiso residents

Residents in Kampala and Wakiso districts have raised concern over recent attacks on pedestrians by thieves.

The residents say the attackers either kick their victims or hit them with pavers before robbing them of their valuables.

At the weekend, a video showing a man being attacked by a suspected robber on Wavamunno Road in Munyonyo, Kampala, made rounds on social media.

In the video, the suspect is seen following the victim. The suspect eventually catches up with the victim and kicks him. The victim collapses and the suspect robs him.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the video was captured by a police CCTV camera two weeks ago.

Mr Onyango said the victim is a Mozambican national, who was walking back home at around 8pm.

“The suspect who kicked and robbed a native of Mozambique in Munyonyo - that’s Wava Close, has been arrested by our team of flying squad and crime intelligence,” he said.

Mr Simon Musisi, a businessman, said residents of Munyonyo are aware of how dangerous the area has become.

He revealed that he was also robbed in the same area.

“I was in Buziga near Kiwafu. I took my phone out to call my parents. Two men riding on a motorcycle without number plates approached and grabbed my phone,” Mr Musisi said.

Another video that made rounds on social media showed a group of people travelling on motorcycles attacking and robbing a pedestrian in Kabalagala. The incident occurred on March 23.

Mr Onyango said at least seven people have been arrested in connection to the Kabalagala incident.

“One was put out of action. The suspects were all taken to court and were remanded. Currently, they are in Luzira pending trial on aggravated robbery,” he said.

He added that several items were recovered following the search of the homes of the suspects.

“We recovered 22 phones that they had robbed from people. We also recovered the weapons that they were using especially pavers, knives, breaking implements, and other weapons,” he said.

In Wakiso District, Mr Edward Kigongo Musisi, the chairperson LCI of Kyaliwajjala Zone A, Namugongo Division, Kira Municipality, said attacks are increasing in the area.

“Three of the residents here have been attacked. Unfortunately, one of them died after he was hit with a paver,” he said.

Mr Musisi said one of the incidents occurred in February.

Another resident in Kimbejja, Kyaliwajjala, Wakiso, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said: “A man was attacked right here outside my fence. The victim was hit with a stone.”

Mr Andrew Nuwayereza, a resident of Kyaliwajjala and a boda boda cyclist, said: “We now work only during the day. We cannot go beyond 9pm. The attacks usually happen from 10pm and beyond.”