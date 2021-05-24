We failed to oust Museveni due to disunity – Mao

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

The Democratic Party (DP) president general, Mr Nobert Mao, has blamed their failure to oust the newly sworn-in President, Mr Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni on disunity among the opposition parties.

Mr Mao made the remarks over the weekend while at the thanksgiving ceremony for Mr John Paul Lukwago, the new MP of Kyotera County in Kyotera District.

Mr Lukwago defeated Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the former State Minister for Microfinance in the January 14 election.

While addressing different opposition strongholds at Jongoza Village, Kyango Parish in Kalisizo rural Sub County, Kyotera District, Mr Mao said all parties need to join forces if they are to take over power from the NRM party which has ruled for the last 35 years.

“I called on my fellow opposition parties before we were nominated to team up but they instead branded us as weak saying they were stronger. Little did they know that they could not succeed alone, we needed joint forces,” he said.

Mr Mao said had they supported him, he would be stronger than what they expected of him.

“We also had a problem with members in our party who are like traders. These people are like tree leaves which can easily be taken away by winds or the weak tree branches which easily break after a simple storm. We need to build strong pillars and have a great foundation in order to achieve victory,” he explained.

Mr Mao described Mr Lukwago as a great warrior for having trounced a minister, who was had somewhat been praised by everyone thus a threat.

“We (DP) are now going to build a youth training centre in Kyotera and later spread them to other regions of Uganda so that people at their youthful stages understand politics and avoid being misled by unfruitful politicians. Once we remove Museveni from power, we shall need unity to have a developing Uganda,” he added.

Mr Lukwago was accompanied by his colleagues who included Rose Fortunate Nantongo, the Kyotera District Woman MP, Evans Kanyike of Bukoto East, Geofrey Lutaaya of Kakuuto County, Gyaviira Ssemwanga of Buyamba County, and Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera District Chairperson.

While addressing the people of Kyotera, Mr Lukwago pledged to unite Kyotera people in order to foster development.

Mr Kisekulo who is serving his second term as the district chairperson was first elected in 2017 after the creation of Kyotera District which was carved out of Rakai District.

He called for unity and pledged to join DP when he's convinced enough, noting that he ceased to be an NRM member last year after falling out with Mr Kasolo, the former area MP.

"I'm no longer a member of NRM since Mr Kasolo denied us listenership. I even told them to take their motorcycle and bicycle which they had brought to me as the Kasaali NRM Chairperson. If Mr Mao and his subjects persuade me well, I'm ready to join Democratic Party," he said.