Prime

We shall continue security talks with govt despite sanctions - US

US ambassador Ms Natalie E. Brown (L) and Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Chief of Military Intelligence. 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Ambassador Brown says they are fortunate to continue to have good dialogue with their counterparts on regional  security.

The United States will continue to dialogue with the Ugandan government officials on security-related issues despite their recent financial sanctions against the Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, over allegations of corruption and human rights abuse.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.