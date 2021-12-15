We shall continue security talks with govt despite sanctions - US

The United States will continue to dialogue with the Ugandan government officials on security-related issues despite their recent financial sanctions against the Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, over allegations of corruption and human rights abuse.

The US ambassador, Ms Natalie E. Brown, while launching a report on Uganda in Kampala yesterday, said they expect the relationship between Uganda and the US to continue.

“Notwithstanding what was announced last week, there is strong dialogue, sharing of information, discussion of security concerns in the area [and] exploring ways we can work together to address common threats,” Ms Brown said.

Ambassador Brown said they are fortunate to continue to have good dialogue with their counterparts in the military, foreign affairs and other government entities about regional security.

“I fully expect those relationships to continue. Part of having that engagement for more than 60 years is to be able to talk about difficult issues. Sometimes it happens in cooperation,” she said.

Ms Brown said US assistance to Uganda’s security sector is mostly in Somalia under the African Union Mission to Somalia (Amisom).

The US spent nearly Shs3.4 trillion as aid assistance to Uganda last year. It detailed their deliveries in their fifth annual report to the Ugandan people.

“We produce this report to explain what the US government does in Uganda, why we do it, and how we do it,” she said.

Ms Brown also said the US has not given more assistance to the security sector in Uganda.

Last year, much of the US aid ($250m) went to the health sector.

The US has provided $122m as assistance to the fight against coronavirus in the country. Uganda has received more than 9.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the US government.

“What we know today is millions of Ugandans are living healthier and earning better and participating fully because of this partnership,” she said.

At least 1.2 million Ugandans living with HIV are receiving antiretroviral drugs under the USAID.

The director of USAID Mission, Mr Richard Nelson, said with some of the funds received, they were able to deliver 27 million treated mosquito nets to Ugandans.

“A total of 17,500 babies who were born with breathing complications this year are still alive because of our [health] programmes,” he said.

Mr Nelson said the aid in the coffee industry since 2005 has helped Uganda to reach a record six million bags exported last year.