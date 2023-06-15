We shall not be intimidated, Uganda responds to US travel advisory

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, has said Uganda will not bow to intimidation by America to deviate from upholding its interests.

Mr Oryem was responding to a travel advisory update issued by the American government on June 12, advising its citizens to reconsider travelling to Uganda in the wake of the coming into force of the Anti-Homosexuality law.

“The American government has a right to issue advisory notes as they so wish in the interest of its citizens, but whatever they do, we will not be intimidated, we will not be bullied, we will not be suppressed to do anything that is not in the interest of Uganda,” he said in an interview with the Monitor Wednesday.

America cites persistent threats of terror attacks, violent crimes and anti-gay law as concerns to its citizens.

“Reconsider travel to Uganda due to crime, terrorism, and anti-LGBTQI+ legislation. LGBTQI+ persons, and those perceived to be LGBTQI+, could be prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or death based on provisions in the law, and may be subject to mandatory reporting to the police if they are suspected of committing or intending to commit acts in violation of the law, and could face harassment or attacks by vigilantes,” the advisory note reads in part.

While Kampala remains unbowed, Mr Oryem says the government continues to engage with the US, a key ally that invests substantially in health, education and security.

“We have been talking to them. The President of Uganda met the American ambassador and that is the highest form of engagement. This is not the first time Americans are issuing advisories,” he said, adding: “Friends disagree but overcome their disagreements and they continue being friends.”

Ties between Uganda and America have been on the rocks since processes for the enactment of the law started early this year. The situation became more fragile after President Museveni assented to the Act on May 26, ignoring calls by western countries and rights bodies to veto the legislation that President Joe Biden termed "a tragic violation of universal human rights".

America responded with threats to impose sanctions including aid cuts and visa restrictions against top government officials voicing support for the law.

In a May 30 statement, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, directed the Department of State to update the travel guidance to American citizens and to US businesses.