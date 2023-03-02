Weatherman ask farmers to prepare for rainy season

The National Meteorological Authority (NMA) has advised farmers to use the onset of the seasonal rain to start preparing gardens for planting.

While releasing the national March-May seasonal rainfall outlook in Kampala yesterday, Mr George William Emony, the manager of forecast services at NMA, said: “Overall, during March, April and May this year, the country is expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall. The onset of seasonal rains is expected from around Mid-March except in northern parts where it is expected from around late March to early April.”

He added: “Farmers are advised to finalise land preparation and also plant early in order to optimise all the available water.”

Mr Emony further urged farmers to plant seeds and crops based on the season’s rainfall characteristics, especially planting crops that take a short time to grow since the rainfall cessation is expected in late-May to early June.

“The planting of trees is also highly encouraged through agroforestry whenever possible,” he said.

NMA forecast report revealed that the south-western parts of the country, eastern areas of the central region and some parts of the Lake Victoria basin are expected to receive enhanced rainfall compared to other parts such as the central western and some areas in the northern region.

“The onset of seasonal rains is likely to be characterised by thunderstorms associated with strong winds, lightning and hailstorms over several parts of the country,” the report read in part.

Prevention measures

The authority noted that potential disasters are likely to happen, especially floods in the low land areas, landslides in the hilly areas, hailstorms, lightning strikes and strong winds, among others.

NMA urged the public to take precautionary safety measures against these disasters.