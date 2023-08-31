West Nile khat sellers, users protest anti-narcotics law 

On Duka Road in Arua City, women start selling khat (mairungi) as early as 7:30 am. They position themselves strategically to serve travellers journeying from Arua to the districts of Terego, Yumbe, Obongi, and Adjumani.

The women handle the selling, while men make the purchases. In some instances, the women who partake in the sale of mairungi also indulge in chewing it.

The sellers and consumers of mairungi have protested the passing of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control, Bill 2023) by Parliament.

A mairungi user, Mr Joseph Edema, a resident of Arua City, tells the Monitor: “I have been chewing mairungi for 16 years now and I feel it is part of my food. This law cannot stop us from chewing it because I know they will implement it for a short time and forget about it. We have had laws on public smoking, but it’s dead.”

He adds: “These people who grow mairungi derive a livelihood from it. Why should such a person who is paying fees, earning a living from the crop be stopped? We need a friendly law.”

One of the sellers of mairungi in Arua City, Ms Joyce Ajio, says the government should provide alternative sources of income, especially for the women who deal in the business.

“The law will be tempering with my only source of income. I have sold mairungi for over five years now and use the money to pay my children’s school fees. I earn about Shs320,000 per month from mairungi. How will I feed my family and pay fees for my two children in primary school if the government enforces the ban?” She asks.

Khat is grown in Ociba Coast in Manibe Sub-county in Arua and some parts of Maracha District.

Some residents have, however, welcomed the Act of Parliament that is waiting assent of the President to become law.

Mr Sethy Adriko, 32, a former mairungi addict, who used the drug for seven years, says it caused health complications.

Mr Adriko says: “I fell sick and the doctors discovered that my intestines were getting mingled up. It was difficult for me to eat solid food for about six days. I was feeding on juice and water. When I got well, I swore never to take it because doctors warned me that it was the effect of the mairungi.”

He adds: “Enforcers of the law should not be compromised in implementing the law because many youth are getting spoiled because of the khat. It is openly and cheaply sold in the market as if it is one of the important foods.”

The Mayor of Ayivu Division in Arua City, Mr Marlon Avutia, says the Act is timely because it will prevent abuse of drugs, especially by the youth.

“It is disappointing that the West Nile youth are known for being champions in substance abuse. These drugs can ruin your lives. It is better to spend the little money you get to engage in productive work,” he says.

According to the World Health Organisation, the adverse effects of using khat include the potential for psychological dependence, mental disorders, risk of developing psychotic symptoms, and various physical health issues, particularly with excessive or prolonged use.

The act

Parliament passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control, Bill 2023) to strengthen the fight against the supply and use of illicit drugs.

The Act also seeks to regulate cultivation, transportation, possession and usage of narcotic drugs.