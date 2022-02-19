Prime

What awaits the next central bank governor

Former Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile appears before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises in 2018. PHOTO/FILE

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Besides finding his shoes too big to fill, analysts believe the next BoU governor will not enjoy the privileges that were extended to Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.

A Herculean task awaits whoever will be appointed the country’s 11th central bank governor, experts have warned.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.