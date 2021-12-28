Prime

What is causing the surge in coronavirus infections?

Police officers receive Covid-19 jabs at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala recently. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Health ministry suspects that the new Covid variant, Omicron, is causing the surge in infections.

As the country looks forward to full reopening of the economy and schools next week, the government has reported a total of 6,327 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 10 days, a number eight times higher than the 754 cases registered in the previous 10 days.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.