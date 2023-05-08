What mourners said at vlogger Iculi's burial

It was a sombre mood yesterday as hundreds of people flocked to Nkokonjeru in Mukono District for the burial of renowned vlogger Ibrahim Tusuubira, alias Isma Olaxess and Jajja Ichuli.

Tusuubira, the chairperson of the Uganda Bloggers Association, was shot dead by unknown assailants near his home in Kyanja, Kampala on Saturday.

Several mourners, who included vloggers and artistes, attended his burial and were inconsolable.

While addressing the mourners, Tusuubira’s father, Muhammed Kasajja, asked whoever his son had wronged to forgive him.

Sheikh Abbudallah Sserunjogi, who led the prayers, urged the public to be cautious when using social media to avoid being misjudged.

“Be careful with social media because every word written or spoken is circulated all over the world,” he said.

“The world is watching everyone and people will judge you, so be careful. Allah should forgive him. If he hurt you please forgive him and you will also be forgiven,” he said.

Eddie Messiah, a blogger, described Tusuubira as a free and outspoken man who defended the truth without fear.

“We shall miss him and he will always be remembered for being brave,” he said.

Another blogger, only identified as Kayanja, urged the government to investigate Tusuubira’s murder and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We are saddened by our colleague’s death and we blame the government for his death,” he said before breaking down in tears.

Mr Andrew Mukasa, aka Bajjo, said the late defended the rights of the underprivileged.

“We should learn to be open and fight for our rights but the problem in our country is we fear a lot,” he said.

Ms Faridah Nabatanzi from National Unity Platform, who represented the party’s leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, asked the government to investigate who is killing Ugandans.

“And where are these bullets coming from?” she asked.

Businessman Frank Gashumba said the deceased may have been killed for hurting others.

“MK (Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the presidential advisor special operations and First Son) has contributed Shs5 million towards the send-off of our colleague,” Mr Gashumba said.

Mr Tamale Mirundi, the former presidential press secretary, said police will bring to book all those who were involved in the killing of Tusuubira.

“Museveni cannot kill people. Those who kill are even here to send off Isma,” Mr Mirundi said.