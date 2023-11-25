What Somalia’s entry into EAC bloc means

Finally, Somalia is a new member of the East African Community (EAC) but its stability remains a concern.

For the past three decades, the eighth member of the bloc has been plagued by conflicts that frequently affect its neighbours.

The EAC regional leaders meeting hin Tanzania for their annual summit decided Friday (November 24) to admit the Horn of Africa country into its ranks.

Although Somalia has yearned to join the bloc since 2012, it was only early this year that concrete negotiations for the same began.

Its admission appeared not to have taken many delegates who filled the main hall at the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge by surprise.

Not many analysts took seriously remarks made a few days ago by the EAC secretary general, Dr Peter Mathuki, when he hinted at the possibility of Somalia’s entry.

Friday’s announcement was made by the outgoing EAC chairman and Burundi leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, before exiting the seat.

“Somalia is now a new member of the EAC. The leaders made the decision during their private consultations,” he said.

Its admission once again accelerated the expansion of the EAC, which until 2007 had three founding members: Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The eight-nation bloc now extends not only from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic but also to the Horn of Africa. The expansion could be another feat for charismatic EAC boss Dr Mathuki, who in his two years at the helm has seen the admission of two members.

Resource-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a vast country in the heart of Africa, joined the bloc in March last year.

Dr Mathuki has often defended Somalia’s application, saying the country has strong trade, economic, historical and socio-cultural links with the EAC region.

Its admission into the bloc can boost intra-regional trade given its rich fisheries resources on its long 3,000 km coastline. The two-decade-old EAC now has a total of eight member countries: Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, the DR Congo and Somalia.

In terms of population and economic strength, it is trailing the Comesa, Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), Maghreb and Ecowas blocs.

Dr Mathuki, has repeatedly been quoted saying that other countries have also shown interest in joining the EAC, among them Ethiopia and Comoro. The regional presidents at yesterday’s summit welcomed the new EAC member, saying its admission was within the spirit of integration.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the host, showered her compliments on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for joining the leaders’ ranks. President Mohamud said in his speech that his country will do everything to work in harmony with the rest of the EAC states.

He acknowledged the existence of challenges his conflict-ridden nation has faced for years, hoping the crises would one day end.

President William Ruto of Kenya said he believed Somalia’s entry into the EAC would come with enormous economic benefits.

“The admission will strengthen our bloc, especially regional trade,” said Mr Ruto, whose country has suffered attacks from the Somalia-based al-Shabaab terror group.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo did not attend the summit but were represented by their senior officials. Rwanda Prime Minister Eduardo Ngerente represented the Rwandan leader, while outspoken DRC politician Jean Pierre Bemba represented Mr Tshisekedi.

Mr Bemba drew the attention of hundreds of delegates when he said his country was overwhelmed by violence within its borders.

According to him, the violence has already internally displaced over two million people in its eastern part, especially in North Kivu.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda challenged the regional leaders to focus their energies on wealth creation and prosperity.