White House, EU join in condemning passed Uganda’s anti-gay law

The White House and the European Union (EU) have join the United Nations (UN) and other human rights groups in condemning the just passed Anti-Homosexuality law in Uganda.

The law that that would impose severe punishments on individuals who identify as lesbian, gays, trans, queer and others was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, receiving praises from proponents of the law as well as outrage from the opponents, raising the possibility of economic consequences if it is enacted.

“We have grave concerns with the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, AHA, by the Parliament of Uganda yesterday, and increasing violence targeting LGBTQIA+ persons,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “If the AHA is signed into law and enacted, it will impinge upon universal human rights, jeopardise progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, deter tourism and… damage Uganda’s international reputation.”

The Bill proposes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which involves cases of sex involving those infected with HIV or involving minors or other vulnerable populations.

The legislation also proposes life in prison for the offense of “homosexuality” and up to 10 years in jail for attempted homosexuality.

The EU spokesperson, Ms Nabila Massrali, tweeted: “Uganda: The EU is deeply concerned by the passing of an Anti-Homosexuality Bill by the Parliament. We will continue engaging with authorities and civil society to ensure that all individuals are treated equally.”

The White House and the EU join the UN and other human rights bodies that earlier expressed similar concerns about the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

Mr Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement: “If signed into law by the President, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other.”

He urged President Museveni not to promulgate the Bill into law.

Amnesty International has also called the Bill, which criminalises same-sex between consenting adults "appalling", "ambiguous" and "vaguely worded".

Mr Tigere Chagutah, the Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, said: "This deeply repressive legislation will institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against LGBTI people - including those who are perceived to be LGBTI - and block the legitimate work of civil society, public health professionals, and community leaders."