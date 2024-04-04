Who are the judges in the anti-gay judgment?

Justice Christopher Gashirabake

Justice Gashirabake previously served as the deputy Solicitor General. He also worked as an immigration officer, before becoming state attorney and later senior state attorney. He was later promoted to the rank of principal state attorney and then director. Born in 1960, he attended Sesame Integrated School in Kisoro District for his primary education and later joined Kigezi College for his O-Level and Namilyango College for A-Level. He did his Bachelor of Laws degree at Makerere University between 1981 and 1984 and then joined Law Development Centre LDC where he graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

Justice Richard Buteera

He is the Deputy Chief Justice, a position he assumed in 2020. Before the appointment, he was a Justice of the Supreme Court following his appointment in 2017, but he returned to the Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court after becoming deputy Chief Justice. Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court, he served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal. He also served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for more than 10 years before being sent to the Bench.

Justice Monica Mugenyi Kalegira.

Justice Mugenyi is a judge at the Supreme Court. She joined the court early this year. She was previously the Principal Judge of the East Africa Court of Justice in Tanzania. She was appointed by President Museveni as a High Court judge in June 2010. At the High Court bench, Justice Mugenyi handled the high-profile case involving Ldyia Draru, a woman who was convicted of manslaughter in 2011 for killing former army commander, Maj Gen James Kazini. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre. Justice Mugenyi also holds a Master’s in International Trade Law from University of Essex in the UK. Prior to her ascension to Bench, Justice Mugenyi was in private practice at Mugenyi and Company Advocates and had served as the manager of corporate services at Uganda Road Fund. She also worked in the office of the Attorney General and in the Privatisation Unit.

Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire

Justice Kiryabwire has been a judge of the Court of Appeal since May 2013. Prior to that, he served as a judge of the Commercial Division of the High Court of Uganda, serving as the head of the division, since 2003. He attended Nabumali High School from 1974 to 1978 for his O-Level education and King’s College Budo for his A-Level studies from 1979 to 1980. In 1984, he graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor of Laws degree. Later in 1984, he graduated from the Law Development Centre with a Diploma in Legal Practice. He also holds a Master of Laws degree awarded by the University of London in 1990.From 1991 until 1992, he served as a legal assistant to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Uganda. From 1992 to 1994, he served as a senior state attorney for civil litigation in the Office of the Solicitor General. He served as the company secretary and legal counsel at Pan World Insurance Company Limited (PWICO) and he was appointed as a judge in the Commercial Division of the High Court in 2003, a position he still occupies.

Justice Muzamiru Kibeedi Mutangula