Who are the two new deputy DPP directors?

President Museveni has appointed two deputy directors of the public prosecutions to replace the vacant positions left by the incumbents who were appointed High Court judges last year.

The directors are Mr John Baptist Asiimwe and Mr William Byansi who replace Alice Komuhangi Khaukha and Vincent Wagona.

According to the March 11 press release, the two newly appointed shall head the directorate of management support services and the directorate of inspections, quality assurance and training.

“The two appointees will head the directorate of Management Support Services which is responsible for coordinating and managing administrative, logistical and other support services essential for the operations of the institution and directorate of inspections, quality assurance, research and training which is responsible for enforcement of performance standards...,” reads in part.

Other appointees include; Mr Andrew Odiit, Ms Carolyn Nabaasa Hope, and Mr Badru Mulindwa who have been promoted to the rank of principal assistant DPP.

They were formerly senior assistant DPP.

John Baptist Asiimwe

John Baptist Asiimwe holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

He was part of the prosecuting attorneys who led the re-trial of the Kato Kajubi case in 2012 and the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala.

He is also one of the prosecutors credited for starting the war crimes unit in the Office of the DPP in 2008, now the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

For the last 23 years, he has been a public prosecutor having joined the office of the DPP in 1999 as Pupil State Attorney. He has headed the Anti-terrorism unit, International Crimes Department, the International Co-operation and Asset recovery departments and has been senior assistant director of public prosecution up until his rise to deputy director of public prosecutions.

William Byansi

Mr William Byansi holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute, a post-graduate diploma in Project Planning and Management from Uganda Management Institute, a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre and Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

He worked as Resident State Attorney in Kabale, Masaka, Hoima, Tororo and Makindye before he was assigned higher responsibilities of Assistant DPP and posted to Soroti as the pioneer Regional Officer where he supervised the 14 ODPP stations (Resident State Attorney and Resident State Prosecutor) in Teso and Karamoja. After Soroti, he returned to the headquarters to head the then newly-created Department of General Case Work to manage and coordinate high court session.