Who are the two new deputy DPP directors?

Photo combo: John Baptist Asiimwe (left) and William Byansi (right)

By  Precious Delilah

  • The duo are the longest serving prosecutors with more than 20 years work experience in the ODPP.

President Museveni has appointed two deputy directors of the public prosecutions to replace the vacant positions left by the incumbents who were appointed High Court judges last year.
The directors are Mr John Baptist Asiimwe and Mr William Byansi who replace Alice Komuhangi Khaukha and Vincent Wagona.
According to the March 11 press release, the two newly appointed shall head the directorate of management support services and the directorate of inspections, quality assurance and training.
“The two appointees will head the directorate of Management Support Services which is responsible for coordinating and managing administrative, logistical and other support services essential for the operations of the institution and directorate of inspections, quality assurance, research and training which is  responsible for enforcement of  performance standards...,” reads in part.
Other appointees include; Mr Andrew Odiit, Ms Carolyn Nabaasa Hope, and Mr Badru Mulindwa who have been promoted to the rank of principal assistant DPP. 
They were formerly senior assistant DPP.

