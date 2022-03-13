Prime

Chibita’s journey to Supreme Court and the case that made his mark 

Justice Mike Chibita

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • It took him a year to make a mark at the High Court, but it has taken him two years to assert himself at the highest court in the country; Justice Mike Chibita wrote a lead a judgment that could limit the number of parliamentary by-elections in this term.

In 2012, two years after being appointed a High Court judge, Justice Mike Chibita was thrown into the deep end. He was assigned by the then Principal Judge to determine the fate of businessman Godfrey Kato Kajubi who was accused of being the mastermind of the ritual sacrifice of Joseph Kasirye, 12, in the central district of Masaka.

