Who were the Uganda Martyrs? 

Catholics

Charles Lwanga, burnt

He was a muganda martyr, whose origins could be traced from Masaka District. He served as one of the head of pages at the Kabaka’s palace, as well as the head of Catholics and Protestants. He was burnt in a slow fire from foot to head at the Namugongo Martyrs Basilica on June 3, 1886, at the age of 25.



St Joseph Mukasa Balikuddembe (beheaded and burnt)

He was beheaded and burnt to death at Nakivubo on November 15, 1885. Balikuddembe, who was the bodyguard of Kabaka Mwanga, was the first Catholic to be killed.

Kizito, burnt

He was the youngest martyr to be killed on June 3, 1886 in Namugongo. He was also burnt to death. He was born in Bulemeezi but his parents worked as pages in the palace.

Mathias Mulumba Kalemba , dismembered

He was the oldest Martyr to be killed on May 30, 1886. He was dismembered and left to die at Old Kampala. He hailed from Busoga region, in current day Mayuge District. He had been captured during the Buganda raids and brought to work in the Kabaka’s palace.

Adolf Mukasa Ludigo, burnt

He was burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3, 1886. He hailed from the western part of the country in current day Kyenjojo District. He had been captured during the Buganda raids, and he was put in charge of Kabaka’s gardens.

Denis Ssebugwawo , beheaded

He was the first victim to be killed by Kabaka Mwanga on the evening of the May 25, 1886. Ssebuggwawo was severely scourged by the king himself at Munyonyo at the age of 16 years.

Anderea Kaggwa, beheaded

He was a Munyoro from Kooki, Bukuumi Parish. He was killed on May 26 1886. His hands were first cut off.

Ponsiano Ngondwe , dismembered.

He was falsely accused of stealing his master’s cow and was arrested. When the Christian prosecution started, Kabaka Mwanga remembered him and ordered for his death. He was tied up on one rope with a Muslim prisoner in Namugongo and stabbed to death with a spear on May 26, 1886.

Atanansio Bazzekuketta, dismembered and burnt

He was in charge of Kabaka Mwanga’s clothing in the palace. He was killed at Nakivubo on the way with several others to Namugongo where they were supposed to be burnt. He was killed on May 17, 1886.

Jean Marie Muzeeyi, beheaded.

He was beheaded and her body thrown into the swamp at Mengo on January 27, 1887.

Mugagga, burnt

He was burnt to death on June 3, 1886, in Namugongo. He was among the martyrs who were baptised by Charles Lwanga and killed one week after he was baptised.

Gonzaga Gonza, beheaded

He was captured from Busoga Region in Kaliro District during the Buganda raids and started working in the palace as a page. He was speared and beheaded at Lubawo in Kireka on their way to Namugongo on May 27, 1886.

Bruno Sserunkuma, burnt

He was burnt at Namugongo on June 3, 1886.

Mukasa Kiriwawanvu, burnt

He was burnt to death in Namugongo on June 3, 1885. He was in charge of serving lunch in the palace.

Noa Mawaggali, speared and ravaged by wild dogs

He was speared and savaged by dogs at Mityana on May 31, 1886.

Luke Baanabakintu, burnt

He was burnt to ashes on June 3, 1886, in Namugongo. He was in charge of the king’s servants who lived outside the palace.

James Buuzabalyawo, burnt

He was burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3, 1886.

Gyaviira Musoke, burnt

He was burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3, 1886.

Achiles Kiwanuka, burnt.

He was also burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3, 1886

Mbaaga Tuzinde, burnt

He was burnt to death on June 3, 1886.

Ambrosio Kibuuka, burnt

Burnt to death at Namugongo on June 3, 1886

Anatoli Kirigggwajo , burnt