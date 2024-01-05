Why are choppers in free fall?

August 12, 2012: Four military helicopters; one Mi-17 and three Mi-24s, were flying to Mogadishu, Somalia through Kenya when the Mi-24 helicopters crashed in Mt Kenya. Dead officers were Capt William Spear Letti, Lt Patrick Nahamya, 2nd Lt Robert Tushabe, Lt Nelson Mulumba, WOII Kakabe David Zikosoka, S/Sgt Mweshezi Ruhamata and Sgt Charles Lukwago. Survivors were Lt Col Chris Kasaija, Maj Charles Okidi, Capt George Buga, Capt Samuel Kitenyi, Capt Asad Magombe, Lt Robert Bakashaba, Lt Job Osuret, Lt Everest Sebagenzi, Lt John Nyanzi, Lt Charles Alemu, 2nd Lt Gideon Taremwa, 2nd Lt Asaph Barigye, WOI Patrick Ongaria, WOI Nixon Ayesigye, WOII George Nakabanda, Yahaya Wamagali, WOII Wilberforce Kalulu, S/Sgt John Komunda, S/Sgt Robert Eritu, Sgt Coleb Mugwisa and Pte Mark Muse.

November 2011: A UPDF fighter jet crash-landed at Entebbe International Airport. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

February 5, 2021: Four soldiers under African Union mission were rescued when a helicopter on a mission to support its troops in Lower Shabelle region crashed soon after take-off in Balidogle in Somalia.

February 11, 2021: A Uganda People’s Defence Forces jet ranger crashed in Entebbe Municipality near Lido Beach, moments after take-off. One trainee died.

July 26, 2022: An Mi-24 crash-landed in Mityana District. Four occupants survived. The crew team repaired the technical glitch and the helicopter continued with its journey.



September 24, 2022: An Mi-24 crash-landed on a house of a resident in Fort Portal, Kabarole District.

September 27, 2022: A military chopper delivering food items and other consignments crashed and killed troops in DRC as it attempted to lift off.

January 2, 2024: A UPDF chopper enroute to DRC crashed in Ntoroko District, killing the crew and one civilian who was at his home.

July 30, 2005: A UPDF presidential Mi-172 helicopter carrying John Garang, the then First Vice President of South Sudan, crashed in Zulia Mountain ranges near Uganda’s northeastern border. Twelve other occupants, including Lt Col Peter Nyakairu, Capt Patrick Kiggundu, Capt Paul Kiyemba, Lt Johnson Munanura, Lillian Kabeije, Samuel Bakowa and Cpl Hassan Kizza, the pilot, died.