Schools tipped on managing leadership transition

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Ms Juliet Atuhaire Muzoora, says that managing leadership transitions can be challenging at the institutional level, but advises that teamwork can help schools handle the process without creating unnecessary gaps.

At any one time, a school will expect changes in the top leadership positions, including that of a head teacher. But these changes call for teamwork, good mentorship, and learning to work with everybody despite different backgrounds.

“We are conducting a handover and welcoming a new school head teacher. My advice is that you accept the transition and get ready for work as a team. Don’t give room for doubt but work harder,” she said during a function at Ndejje Secondary School, where the retired headteacher, Canon Dr Charles Kahigiriza, handed over his office to the new headteacher, Mr David Balaba Ssenkungu, on May 4, 2024.

Ms Atuhaire who also recently assumed the new office as Commissioner for Secondary Education at the Ministry of Education and Sports on promotion from head teacher position at Bweranyange Girls SS cautioned stakeholders at Ndejje SS against forming cliques and instead emphasized the value of teamwork.

Luweero District Education Manager, Ms Florence Bbosa, told stakeholders that the District Local Government and the Education office in Luweero to cherish the values, academic standards, and community social responsibility that have made Ndejje SS remain a top learning institution in Luweero.

“Ndejje SS has been brought near the community through the different activities that keep them in good books with the school. We pray that the school remains attached to the community while lifting the academic banner high,” she said.

Rev Can Eric Ssebigajju, the Luweero Diocesan Secretary who represented Bishop Wilson Kisekka, said that Church-founded schools have clear objectives to ensure that learners and all stakeholders uphold Christian values while also helping to build a good future for the young generation.