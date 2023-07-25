Why Arua City taxi park traders are protesting

Traders operating at the new taxi park are protesting the alleged high rent charged against them by the landlords, which they say is killing business.

While the buildings were constructed at Shs28 billion under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme with support from the World Bank, some technocrats and businessmen decided to own them and they are now sub-letting them out.

The traders, who stormed the offices of the Arua Central Division chairman at the weekend, said they were tired of being cheated by the officials yet business is low.

They are now on the brink of getting out of business due to losses.

Mr Felix Ayoma, a bar operator at the taxi park, said: “For two weeks, we have not been having power yet we pay for it. We pay rent of Shs800,000 per month, which is too much. Sometimes we pay to the landlord but he does not remit to the city council. We want change in this. These are government buildings but individuals are the ones collecting the rent.”

Another tenant in one of the lockups, Ms Rachael Namukasa, said her landlord threatened to evict her yet she had paid rent up to October.

“When I complained to the division chairman, he told me not to leave because I had proof of payment,” she said.

Mr Muzaid Khemis, the Division chairman for Arua Central, said each of the lockups at the taxi park is supposed to be levied Shs300,000 per month and that it should be paid to the consolidated account. However, traders have been paying between Shs750,000 and Shs900,000 per month to the said landlords since 2019.

“This is unacceptable if the traders are being cheated. These are people who are paying school fees, medication and renting houses out of their businesses. We shall ensure that the traders are not exploited,” he said.

While explaining the anomalies to the Daily Monitor, the town clerk of Arua Central Division, Mr Malik Drakuma, said: “There is only one account where our revenues are paid. That account is called Integrated Revenue Administration System (IRAS). If you want to pay both, pay ours first. But we don’t want you (traders) to make losses.”

He added: “Those paying at another account are paying at their own risk. The one you deposit to IRAS and the money goes to the consolidated fund.”

The more than 200 traders said they now want to start a new life after being cheated enough. They also want the police and other anti-corruption agencies to probe those who have been defrauding the government.

During his visit to Arua City last year, the Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, ordered for an investigation into the allocation of stalls at the Arua Main Market, saying the entities were generating less money than what is remitted to the government.

Mr Magyezi said city politicians, wealthy residents and technocrats should not be landlords on government properties.

Previous money

Last financial year, the taxi park remitted a paltry Shs20 million from the lockups as local revenue.