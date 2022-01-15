Why Busoga royals voted out Kyabazinga

Six out of the eleven Busoga Kingdom hereditary Chiefs entrusted with the work of electing Kyabazinga have voted out Prince William Nadiope Gabula IV.

The chiefs, who convened in Iganga Municipality on Friday, listed eight reasons for dethroning Nadiope, including his alleged failure to unite royal chiefs, refusal to stay in the Kingdom’s official palace at Igenge Hill, decline to leave the throne after five years as agreed during his election in 2014, personalizing Kingdom properties and refusal to give the Chiefdoms their loyalties.

Others include alleged illegal unseating of royal chiefs from their chiefdoms, awarding contracts to companies doing Kingdom work as an individual and forming unbalanced committees to negotiate with the government for the return of Kingdom property.

According to the chiefs, Nadiope was increasingly becoming "weak" on the decision making.



The royal chief of Bulamogi Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO



“Nadiope has done nothing good for us in the seven years, apart from seeing Kingdom property being taken by individuals who advise him wrongly,’’ Mr Robert Yokanna Mukajjanga Luba, the Royal Chief of Bunha Chiefdom said.

The Royal Chiefs added that Nadiope stopped attending their council meetings, prompting them to put him aside and have another Royal Chief take over the throne.

“In a meeting we held on January 3, 2022, we resolved that Gabula sits aside and Edward Colombus Wambuzi, the royal chief of Bulamogi Chiefdom be enthroned as Kyabazinga,” John Ntale Nanhumba, the royal chief of Bunhole Bunanhumba said.

The six royal Chiefs who signed the petition include Isiko Yokonia Kawanguzi of Busiki, John Ntale Bunhole Bunanhumba, Robert Yokanna Mukajjanga Luba of Bunha, Okaali Vicky Musiitwa Muluya of Bukooli, Godfrey Mutyaba of Bukono and Banamwita Ayubu of Butembe.

However, those who declined to append their signatures include Willington Nabwana Inhensiko of Luuka, Nkuutu Samuel Zirabamuzaale of Bugweri, Patrick Izimba Gologolo of Kigulu, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope of Bugabula and Edward Colombus Wambuzi of Bulamogi.

The royal chiefs who were present during a press conference in Iganga. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO



The kingdom prime minister, Dr Joseph Muvawaala, said those who signed the petition are "illegal" because they were allegedly not officially enthroned in the chiefdoms they claim to lead.

“I will resign as a Katikiro if those Chiefs were legally enthroned and what they have made is illegal,’’ said Muvawaala.

Confusion over Kyabazinga throne started in 2008 shortly after the death of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki, when his son Edward Colobus Wambuzi was brought to replace him.

Wambuzi was elected on October 31, 2008 amidst protests from Nadiope's supporters who kept organising uprisings against Wambuzi.