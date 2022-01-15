Why Busoga royals voted out Kyabazinga

The Kyabazinga of Busoga Prince William Nadiope Gabula IV. Photos/ Tausi Nakato

By  Tausi Nakato  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • The chiefs, who convened in Iganga Municipality on Friday, listed eight reasons for dethroning Nadiope, including his alleged failure to unite royal chiefs, refusal to stay in the Kingdom’s official palace at Igenge Hill, decline to leave the throne after five years as agreed during his election in 2014, personalizing Kingdom properties and refusal to give the Chiefdoms their loyalties.

Six out of the eleven Busoga Kingdom hereditary Chiefs entrusted with the work of electing Kyabazinga have voted out Prince William Nadiope Gabula IV.
