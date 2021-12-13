Why degradation continues in Nakaseke, Luweero wetlands

Children play at a section of the Lubenge wetland in Nakasongola District. Locals accuse government of playing double standards and allocating wetlands to private investors. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • While concerned leaders claim to be sensitising the locals on wetland use, a section of the encroachers say the government approach is selective and targets people who have no  ‘connections’  in government.

The degradation of wetlands in Nakaseke and Luweero district have continued despite a presidential directive to protect them.

