Prime

Why deputy Speaker suspended debate on NSSF Amendment Bill

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Ms Among instead asked legislators to reflect on the report before returning to the House next week on Tuesday for deliberations. 

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among yesterday suspended the debate on the Committee report on the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.