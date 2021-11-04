Why deputy Speaker suspended debate on NSSF Amendment Bill

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among yesterday suspended the debate on the Committee report on the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Ms Among instead asked legislators to reflect on the report before returning to the House next week on Tuesday for deliberations.

The Bill seeks to expand social protection coverage through initiatives such as voluntary contributions and partly suggests that workers be allowed to attain their funds under mid-term access. “This is a very important Bill that we need to debate and understand with all the soberness before the debate. I am going to suspend the debate on this report so that I can afford members an opportunity to go, look and internalise it so that you come for an informed debate,” Ms Among said.

She added: “We had this report in the 10th Parliament but the majority of members in the 11th Parliament are new. They were not there when this report was passed. So, it is just prudent enough that we give the members an opportunity to read this report and they come back for a debate.”

Although Ms Among said the report had been uploaded on the Ipads of MPs, Ms Sarah Opendi, the Tororo District Woman MP (NRM), also serving as the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) chairperson, said not every MP has the gadget.