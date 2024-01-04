Why Masese Landing Site is claiming nonresidents

Last week, two children drowned at Masese Landing Site in Masese Village, Jinja South East Division.



The victims were identified as Fazali Mukungu, 12, a former Primary Five pupil at Happy Hours Primary School in Bugembe, and Akisham Wambadde, 10, formerly a pupil at Nakayonyi Care Primary School.



It has, however, been confirmed by residents and local leaders that both victims were nonresidents of the village.



Joyce Adikinyi, a resident, says “most victims who drown or survive drowning at Masese Landing Site are nonresidents with no idea on its water depth.”

“Those kids were not from within and unlike residents, don’t know which spots are no-go areas,” Adikinyi said in an interview on Wednesday.

She added: “We, therefore, request that some signs are put in the water such that in future when a child reaches such an area, even in the absence of locals, he or she is able to know that such an area is a no-go zone.”



Masese Village Defence Secretary Asadi Magumba told Monitor that the kids were from Bugembe and had come to enjoy the waters before their visit turned tragic,

But he said they are trying their best to put danger signs, even as he urged parents to be vigilant during the long annual December-February holiday.



Meanwhile, another resident identified as Francis Magara noted that children have previously drowned in the area, before he also acknowledged that most of the victims were nonresidents.

“The first incident happened on January 1, 2023, and the child victim was from Danida Village,” he claimed.

He added that students who come for fieldwork study tours are also potential drowning victims, as he recalled an incident when they reportedly struggled to save a girl who was on such trips from drowning, before successfully bringing her body ashore.



Incident report

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi told journalists that the duo, who died last week, went swimming at Masese landing Site without any adults to monitor their activities and movements.

Locals gesture as a body is retrieved from the Lake Victoria waters at Masese Landing Site after children drowned on December 25, 2023. PHOTO/RASHUL ADIDI

Eyewitness Brian Mungdit said Mukungu first went swimming but “disappeared” in the water, prompting Wambadde to search for him, but he, too, didn’t return, triggering a frantic search for both.



“One first responder to the lake was overwhelmed by the waters, and after not making it far into the water body, he returned empty-handed,” Mungdit said in the immediate aftermath of the incident.



He, however, added that “when Police arrived at the scene, Mukungu had been discovered and brought ashore by the locals, while focus had shifted to finding Wambadde.”

Another eyewitness Richard Mutenyo said Mukungu’s body was discovered “after a long search.”

“We heard colleagues screaming for help and mobilised very fast, but unfortunately, we couldn’t rescue him alive,” he remarked.



Following the discovery of Mukungu’s body, an argument ensued between Police and relatives of the deceased over the former’s intention to take his body to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.