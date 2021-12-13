Prime

Why Museveni shuffled ambassadors

President  Museveni. PHOTO/PPU

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • There are 15 new faces, including  Col Fred Mwesigye and Ms Nusura Tiperu.

President Museveni Sunday reshuffled his representatives abroad, dropping the last two remaining career diplomats.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.